Kevin Smith explains how Harvey Weinstein slashed Robin Williams’ pay for ‘Good Will Hunting.’

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein purposefully pulled “Good Will Hunting” from cinemas early in 1997, according to Kevin Smith’s new book, to prevent Robin Williams from making more money.

“It was strange when ‘Good Will Hunting’ was leaving cinemas because it was like, ‘Wait?’ There’s a lot of Oscar talk.’ In his book “Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash,” the 51-year-old American filmmaker explains why he would pluck it if it was solely for the money “according to ScreenRant

He then went on to explain why Weinstein made this decision and how the ex-producer benefited from it.

“They did it because having it in theaters meant more money went to Robin, but when it moved to video, the split wasn’t as favorable to Robin,” Smith explained.

The film also stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, in addition to Williams. The film was written by both performers, who also scripted “The Last Duel,” which was recently released. Smith got along well with Damon and Affleck while working on the film “Chasing Amy.” In fact, it was Smith who drew Weinstein’s attention to the “Good Will Hunting” script. Miramax, an entertainment firm co-founded by Weinstein, later distributed the film.

According to Smith, Williams and Miramax agreed that if the film achieved $100 million at the box office, Williams would receive a larger share of the profits.

However, in order to prevent Williams from receiving a higher salary, the producer and the studio decided to take the film from theaters. It made nearly $90 million at the box office at the time.

The film received Williams nine Academy Award nominations for its portrayal of a working-class math genius played by Damon and a psychiatrist played by Williams.

Last month, the book “Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash” was released. The book chronicles the filmmaker’s career in the entertainment industry and includes contributions from Affleck, Harley Quinn Smith, and J. J. Abrams, among others.

Smith is presently filming “Clerks III,” which is scheduled for release in 2022.