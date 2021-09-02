Kevin O’Leary and Kevin Harrington, stars of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” have been accused of swindling entrepreneurs.

At least 20 people have sued “Shark Tank” investors Kevin O’Leary and Kevin Harrington, accusing them of defrauding and manipulating them. The plaintiffs say that they have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars as a result of suspected fraud.

According to court records obtained by Entertainment Tonight, O’Leary, better known as “Mr. Wonderful,” and Harrington reportedly conspired to defraud their victims by using “fake executives, false promises of financial success, and even fantasies of being on the show “Shark Tank” itself.”

The entrepreneurs further claim that O’Leary and Harrington utilized a “predatory fraud scheme” to persuade investors and entrepreneurs to engage either InventureX or Ideazon.

The plaintiffs allege that O’Leary and Harrington offered to assist them in raising financing for their enterprises provided they invested financial resources in the two companies. The “Shark Tank” investors are also said to have discussed the possibility of appearing on the show. They reportedly received next to nothing in return after paying money to the companies supported by the two celebrities.

The suit also argues that the two’s endorsed crowdfunding startups, InventureX and Ideazon, may be non-existent. Both companies could potentially be a ruse to defraud unsuspecting investors. “I am a partner and primary executive of InventureX,” Harrington allegedly told the entrepreneurs.

According to the court records, Harrington and O’Leary are being sued for damages, economic loss, emotional suffering, and legal fees. The plaintiffs allege that they are just a small part of hundreds, if not thousands, of people who have been duped by the two celebrities.

In the first two seasons of “Shark Tank,” Harrington was a regular. According to Forbes, he has started more than 20 businesses and has a stake in more than a dozen publicly traded companies.

For the past 12 seasons, O’Leary has been an investor in the ABC show. He’s also the host of “Money Court,” a new CNBC show. He made his money by inventing SoftKey Software Products, which he later sold for $3.7 billion to Mattel Toy Company in 1999.