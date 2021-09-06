Kevin O’Leary, a member of the cast of “Shark Tank,” has stated that he will not leave any inheritance to his children.

Kevin O’Leary, a cast member on the reality television show “Shark Tank,” is reported to be worth $400 million. The Canadian billionaire and media celebrity, on the other hand, has no intention of leaving his fortune to his children. This is why.

Instead of leaving his money to his children, the 67-year-old O’Shares ETFs chairman, who has two children with wife Linda, told CNBC Make It that he has set up a trust to care for his family for a predetermined amount of years.

After earning his first big quantity of money, O’Leary disclosed that he worked with estate planners to set up a generational skipping trust that provides financial support to all of his children.

He did say, though, that the beneficiaries would only get money until their final day of college, after which they would be on their own.

The billionaire businessman explained his decision by saying he didn’t want to “curse” his children by allowing them to receive a large sum of money without having to work hard and find their own jobs.

He explained, “There’s no free lunch; it’s just the wrong thing to do.” “When you take a child’s life out of danger, you curse them. But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of assisting them. And, listen, if [my son]ever has a child, that trust will look after that child from birth until college graduation.”

O’Leary commended his mother for instilling in him the importance of hard work, characterizing her as someone who “hated entitlement.”

He remembered his mother informing him that she would only financially support him till he completed college.

Special Event Television (SET), an independent television production company he co-founded with two of his old MBA classmates, was one of O’Leary’s earliest entrepreneurial initiatives. According to Celebrity Net Worth, one of his partners later purchased his portion of the company for $25,000 from him.

In 1986, he co-founded SoftKey, a software startup, with John Freeman and Gary Babcock in a Toronto basement. When a $250,000 investment from a financial backer was withdrawn, O’Leary used the proceeds from his SET stock sale and a $10,000 investment loan from his mother to start the company.

Softkey, a publisher and distributor of CD-ROM-based software for Windows and Macintosh computers, bought The Learning Company (TLC) for $606 million in 1995 and renamed it TLC. Mattel bought it four years later for $4.2 billion.

In 2003, O'Leary joined StorageNow as a co-investor and director.