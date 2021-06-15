Kevin James “Ruined Me For Life,” according to Leah Remini of “King of Queens.”

From 1998 through 2007, Kevin James and Leah Remini played married couple Doug and Carrie Heffernan in the hit sitcom King of Queens. The two actors’ connection attracted enormous ratings for the CBS sitcom. In her 2015 biography, Remini reflected on her career and how her co-star proved to be a difficult act to follow.

Leah Remini’s “first leading man” was Kevin James.

In the 1980s, Remini made her television debut in shows including Who’s the Boss? and Head of the Class. She quickly rose to celebrity status after landing her big break on King of Queens. Remini, who is now a well-known actress, admitted that working with someone of James’ caliber spoilt her.

In her book Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, she writes of James, saying, “I had Kevin, who has destroyed me for life.”

“He was my first leading man, and after working on numerous series with other leading men, no one has ever come close to matching him. I felt safe when I was acting with him.”

Not only was James a great performer, but he was also generous with his time in the spotlight, allowing Remini to steal the show.

She exclaimed, “I knew Kevin would find a way to make it great no matter what the humor or the storyline was.” “In a town full of ego-driven males, he was polite, the kind of performer who would often say, ‘Give Leah the joke instead of me.’

Who Is Kevin James’ Wife From ‘The Crew’? Do they have any children?

Kevin James and Leah Remini quarrelled, but they ‘always made up.’

After so many years of working together, Remini and James developed a pattern that resembled that of a real-life husband and wife, complete with squabbles.

“Yes, we are… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.