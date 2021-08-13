Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle’s tense on-air altercation has gone viral.

On Thursday, a video of Kevin Hart’s furious exchange with Don Cheadle on his new Peacock talk show “Hart to Heart” went viral. The interview went off the tracks in the footage as Hart reacted adversely to Cheadle’s age, which Cheadle did not appear to appreciate.

During a recent episode of “Hart to Heart,” Hart welcomed Cheadle as a guest. Cheadle opened up about the passing of time during their conversation, adding, “And me, you know, I’m 56 years old…”

The viral video showed Hart interrupting Cheadle’s speech and exclaiming, “Damn!” His remark seemed to irritate Cheadle, who abruptly stopped speaking and seemed irritated as he stared at Hart.

The unpleasant situation reached a point where neither of them could say anything. The presenter apologized to Cheadle to break the silence, but it appeared like the harm had already been done.

“Please accept my apologies. I’m sorry, but that was just a thought…” Cheadle was informed by Hart. The guest then looked down and waved him off, saying, “I don’t care.”

“It was a notion, and I blurted it out,” Hart continued his apologies. That was not my intention.” While Cheadle assured him that he was alright, Hart began to explain himself to his visitor, saying, “OK, but please realize I didn’t intend it the way it came out.”

“We’ll take a poll on how you intended it with people here later when the show’s over,” Cheadle said at that point, “but…” While speaking, Hart looked around the stage, as if trying to enlist the help of his team. “I can sit up here and honestly say buddy, that was from a place of love,” he said to Cheadle later.

Cheadle was irritated by Hart’s explanation and became much angrier when he said “damn” again, but in a different way. He explained, “If we could play it back right now, these are two separate ‘damns.'”