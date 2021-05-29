Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios President, Admits He Had No Idea Loki Would Be So Popular With Fans — ‘That Was Above and Beyond the Plan’

Tom Hiddleston has quickly established himself as one of the most well-known performers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After starring in 2011’s Thor, the gifted English actor entered the MCU as a supporting player in a number of Marvel films, including Thor: The Dark World and the Avengers trilogy. He’s currently preparing for the premiere of Marvel’s newest Disney+ series, Loki.

Despite his villainous background, Loki has become one of Marvel’s most popular characters. Despite the fact that Marvel President Kevin Feige was one of the people who recommended Hiddleston for the role, he had no clue how popular the character would become.

Loki is one of the most well-known characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At San Diego Comic-Con in 2013, the magnitude of Loki’s popularity became obvious. A Russian fan slipped past security and approached Mark Ruffalo, asking him to deliver Hiddleston some fan art she had done. That’s when Feige learned the magnitude of Loki’s fan base.

Feige told Entertainment Weekly, “That was one among the early signals there was much more going on with this quote-unquote villain.”

Kevin Feige had no idea how popular Loki would become.

Years later, looking back on Comic-Con, Feige says he had no idea Loki would become so popular.

“Did we know that after two films as the villain, he’d be pulling tens of thousands of fans to their feet in Hall H, dressed up and shouting his name? No, that went above and beyond what we had hoped for and envisioned.”

Loki was never expected to make it past ‘Thor: The Dark World.’

Despite the fact that Loki was undoubtedly a fan favorite following…