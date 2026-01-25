Kevin Costner Reveals Alternate Ending for Yellowstone Before His Exit

Kevin Costner, the iconic lead of Yellowstone, has revealed his original vision for the popular show’s conclusion, which significantly differs from the ending that ultimately played out. The hit Paramount Network series, which ran for five seasons, underwent a major shift after the actor’s departure from the role of ranch owner John Dutton. His exit set the stage for the Dutton family to carry on, but with a darker twist than many fans anticipated.

Costner’s character, John Dutton, met a dramatic end early in the second half of season five, a move that surprised both fans and critics alike. The story’s focus then shifted to his children, Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce (Luke Grimes), as they attempted to uphold their father’s legacy. Despite the end of the main series, the Dutton family saga will continue in spin-offs like *Marshals* and *The Dutton Ranch*, featuring key characters from the original show.

Costner’s Vision for a Gritty Ending

Before his departure from the series, Costner had a different direction in mind for the show’s conclusion. Speaking to *Entertainment Tonight*, the actor described *Yellowstone* as “a bit of a soap opera,” suggesting that the Duttons should have all ended up behind bars. He hinted that the characters’ actions warranted far harsher consequences, a perspective he argued would have given the series a more grounded, realistic tone.

Had Costner remained on the show through its final season, it remains unclear if creator Taylor Sheridan would have embraced this alternative ending. However, the departure of the leading man, who had expressed dissatisfaction with the show’s soap opera-like elements, led to a shift in focus. In earlier comments on Marc Maron’s *WTF Podcast*, Costner had likened *Yellowstone* to *Dallas*, a 1970s-90s soap opera, criticizing the show’s direction for straying from the more serious portrayal he envisioned.

Since leaving *Yellowstone*, Costner has focused on other projects, including his ambitious historical Western film series *Horizon*. The third installment is currently in production, though it has faced setbacks, including the indefinite postponement of the second part after a disappointing box office reception of its first chapter.

Meanwhile, the *Yellowstone* franchise continues to thrive, with multiple spin-offs in development. *The Madison*, another series set in Montana, will star Michelle Pfeiffer as part of a wealthy New York family relocating to the state. Fans can expect more updates on *Yellowstone*’s expanding universe as additional seasons of the spin-offs are already in the works.

For those eager to follow the Duttons’ saga, the original series and its spin-offs remain available for streaming on Paramount .