Kerry Katona’s health is ‘becoming worse,’ according to her, after her family’s Christmas was ruined.

Kerry Katona has provided an update on her health after testing positive for coronavirus.

After an epidemic inside the family last week, the former Atomic Kitten singer declared that her “Christmas was ruined.”

Kerry shared an update on Instagram today, revealing that her situation is deteriorating as she fights covid.

“Why do I feel like I’m going worse rather than better?” she wondered.

The news that her fiance, daughter, and son had all tested positive in the run-up to Christmas rocked the Warrington entertainer.

She stated, ” “Both Max and I were found to be positive. Dj and Heidi are both negative.

“My mother has also recently tested positive. I’m not sure how I’m going to handle this. DJ is crying because she is unable to approach me.

“I’m not sure how this will all work out with all of us in the house trying to look after everyone and the dogs.”

Kerry has had a terrible holiday season after her car was also stolen earlier this month.

The mother of five was out shopping when her blue Range Rover SUV was stolen.

The 41-year-old claimed that the car was full of valuable items, including the children’s iPads and a lot of Christmas gifts.

The vehicle’s registration is KA17 ONA, and she has asked anyone who sees it to call the police, but it has yet to be recovered.