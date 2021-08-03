Kerry Katona’s daughter is “in tears” because boys are saying “awful” things to her.

Kerry Katona has said that her daughter is being “teased” at her new school by “awful” boys.

Heidi, 40, came home “in tears” after schoolchildren shouted “crude things” about her being in the public eye, according to the 40-year-old.

Her 14-year-old was targeted by the teens at her new school in Cheshire, according to the former Atomic Kitten singer.

According to the Mirror, Kerry has revealed that she is considering removing Heidi from the school and putting her to a private school where her elder children attended.

Kerry wrote in her weekly column in New magazine about her daughter’s “disgusting” ordeal, saying, “She’s made some excellent friends, but some of the lads have been terrible to her.”

“Just because I’m in the public eye, they were mocking her about me and saying some pretty crude things to her.

“She was in tears when she got home. It’s revolting. It’s difficult enough moving away without having to deal with that.”

Kerry has two children with her second husband, Mark Croft: Heidi, 14, and Max, 13.

Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 18, are her kids with Westlife’s Brian McFadden.

She has a daughter, Dylan-Jorge, with the late rugby player George Kay (DJ).

Following her bankruptcy, the mother recently revealed that she has made her first £1 million.

She claims that since launching her Only Fans account, she has made “tens of thousands of dollars per month” by sharing photos of herself.

Kerry chose to join the membership site after borrowing £50 from her mother to feed her children during the pandemic’s peak.

She currently has 2,000 monthly members who pay up to £18 for her service.