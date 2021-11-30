Kerry Katona is on the verge of crying as she talks about her financial problems.

Kerry Katona has spoken up about her feelings of “worthlessness” after being declared bankrupt twice.

On today’s episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch, the former Atomic Kitten actress discussed her financial troubles.

The renowned Channel 4 show was exploring the effects of bankruptcy after figures revealed that women account for 64% of those in debt.

During a section to convey her story, the 41-year-old traveled around the streets of Padgate in Warrington, where she grew up.

“I’ve been on every side of the coin you can think of,” Kerry explained. I’ve gone from having nothing to becoming a millionaire after joining a girl band.

“Losing it a second time and then becoming a millionaire again.”

Following the success of Atomic Kitten and her marriage to Brian McFadden, Kerry became a billionaire overnight.

Kerry, on the other hand, was declared bankrupt in 2008 after “trusting the wrong people.”

“I was utterly ripped off and tricked,” she continued, “but I can’t blame them all.”

“I was on drugs, and I wasn’t in the appropriate headspace.” It is also my duty because I entrusted them with my money.” Kerry opened talked about how the bankruptcy declaration left her in a bad place.

“I wanted to hide,” she explained. I sensed a cup. I felt foolish and humiliated. I felt humiliated. You believe you are useless.

“It was really horrific to the point that I wanted to commit suicide, and I understand why so many people commit suicide when they are in debt because I’ve been there.”

“Please seek out to someone if you’re going through what I was going through.” There is, I guarantee, a light at the end of the tunnel.” Kerry was on the edge of tears when she spoke with her best friend, Danielle Brown, who came to her house unannounced with a grocery store and helped her get through her difficult moment.

She has since changed her life and encouraged others to be inspired by her experience.

“It just goes to demonstrate that if I can achieve it, so can anyone,” Kerry added.