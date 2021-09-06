Kerry Katona claims that her surgery was painful due to her “big breasts.”

Kerry Katona opened up about the amount of stress her body was under before to getting breast reduction surgery.

The mother of five revealed that having larger breasts was causing her stress.

Kerry, 41, claims that the weight of her boobs has given her a “very painful back.”

According to the Mirror, she eventually decided to go under the knife and have them decreased in size.

Kerry told Steph’s Packed Lunch about the operation in a video shot before she had it done.

“As much as I enjoy having bigger boobs, I’m 41 and my body is starting to feel the strain,” she explained.

“It’s time to get them to go smaller; I’m having a lot of back pain.”

Kerry got the surgery and was “overjoyed” with the outcomes as she posed with her surgeon.

“What an amazing legend and artist this man @maurino joffily is,” she said.

“I’m in love with my new boobies!! Yes, I’m excited to show them off.”

Kerry asserted that following the procedure, she only required a “week of full relaxation” before she was “ready to go.”

“I had a visit with my surgeon about my breast reduction the other week, and the procedure has actually been brought forward earlier than planned,” she wrote in her New! Magazine column.

“As I write this, I’m planning on finishing it tomorrow. As a result, by the time you read this, everything will be finished.

“I’m nervous, but that’s to be expected. I’ll be fine, and it’ll be for the best. I’m looking forward to having smaller boobs. I’m going to take a week off and then I’ll be fine!”

Kerry has lately received a lot of positive news, as she recently bought a house despite “losing everything 13 years ago” and being declared bankrupt twice.

“Good morning to all of you lovely folks!!! “Well, it’s official!!!” she began her message.

“I finally bought a house after losing everything 13 years ago and having to rent!!

“I’d want to share this news because I’ve felt suicidal many times throughout the years! I, on the other hand, never gave up!

