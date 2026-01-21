Kenya’s “Tree-Hugging” Police Meme Sparks National Laughter and Reflection

Kenyans have found a new outlet for their frustrations in 2026, turning to humor to cope with the economic and social challenges that have marked the start of the year. The latest viral sensation involves a senior police officer in Kericho, Chief Inspector Kennedy Wanjala, who was filmed hugging a tree “for mental health,” a scene that has ignited a wave of online memes that reflect the nation’s exhaustion and defiance in the face of mounting hardships.

The Viral Incident

On a Wednesday that saw Nairobians struggling with “Njaanuary” blues, the internet erupted over the sight of the Kericho officer embracing a cypress tree, seemingly in search of solace from the pressures of his duties. The bizarre footage, showing Wanjala clutching the tree while his colleagues watched in confusion, has become a symbol of the national mood. Memes rapidly spread across Twitter, turning the officer’s “tree therapy” into a pop culture phenomenon.

One popular meme overlays a photo of the officer hugging the tree with a caption reading, “Please respect my healing journey,” as a landlord demands rent. Another compares the OCS’s method of stress relief to the government’s approach to Kenya’s ongoing economic struggles—both hanging on for dear life while the public watches from the sidelines. The viral incident has sparked a level of public introspection, with many likening the officer’s attempt at mental relief to their own personal battles against rising costs and living pressures.

Humor as a Coping Mechanism

The “Njaanuary” phenomenon has become a defining feature of the early months of 2026 in Kenya, as Kenyans struggle with inflation, skyrocketing costs, and a weakened currency. Amid these struggles, the viral video has inspired a host of memes that use humor to express deep anxiety and frustration. One widely shared meme shows a parent clinging to a school gate, hoping that their outstanding fees might disappear like the officer’s depression, a clear reference to the financial strain many families are experiencing as schools reopen.

The meme’s appeal stretches beyond local issues, with even global politics making an appearance in the form of a Photoshop image showing former U.S. President Donald Trump hugging the map of Greenland, claiming, “Mine!” This image was quickly juxtaposed with a Kenyan boda boda rider hugging his motorbike to prevent repossession. This playful yet poignant comparison underscores the way in which Kenyans are viewing their daily struggles through a lens of dark humor and absurdity.

The underlying message from Kenyans on Twitter is clear: while the memes may be funny, they also reveal a collective sense of uncertainty. As one user aptly put it: “If the OCS can get hospitalized for hugging a tree, surely I can get sick leave for hugging my empty wallet?”

As Kenyans laugh through their challenges, it’s evident that these viral moments are not just distractions—they are a form of resistance, a way to deal with the pressures of living in an increasingly difficult economic environment. While the jokes provide brief respite, they also point to a deeper, shared experience of a country grappling with financial instability and political disillusionment.