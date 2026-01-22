Kenya Proposes Raising Legal Drinking Age to 21 Amid Addiction Crisis

In a bid to address the growing alcohol abuse crisis among young people, Kenya’s government is pushing to raise the legal drinking age from 18 to 21. The proposal, which has been described as a “national security imperative” by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, comes in response to alarming data revealing a rapid increase in alcohol consumption among teenagers.

Recent findings from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) paint a stark picture of Kenya’s substance abuse epidemic. Approximately 4.9 million Kenyans are currently struggling with addiction, with a particularly troubling trend of early initiation among those aged 15 to 24. According to the data, 12% of Kenyans aged 15 are already consuming alcohol, which is severely hindering their cognitive development.

Government’s Response

To combat these disturbing trends, the government has unveiled a series of proposed amendments to the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act. The new regulations would introduce strict age verification measures for bars, with severe penalties for those serving alcohol to anyone under 21. Establishments found in violation would face the loss of their licenses. Furthermore, a zoning law would prohibit liquor outlets from being located within 300 meters of schools and residential areas, while online alcohol sales would be completely banned to prevent minors from accessing alcohol through digital platforms.

“Science tells us that the brain develops until 25,” Murkomen remarked, backing the policy with neuroscientific research. “By allowing 18-year-olds access to hard liquor, we are decimating our workforce before it even enters the market.” The government argues that this measure is not just a matter of public health, but a long-term investment in the nation’s future economic stability.

Industry Pushback

However, the proposal has been met with strong opposition from the alcohol industry and the entertainment sector, which warn that the move could lead to significant job losses and harm to local businesses. Critics argue that the new law would have a severe economic impact, particularly in the hospitality and alcohol production industries.

Despite this opposition, the government is determined to move forward, stressing that the financial burden of addiction—estimated at billions of shillings annually due to rehabilitation costs and lost productivity—far outweighs the tax revenue generated from alcohol sales. As the proposal heads to Parliament for debate, the question remains whether legislation alone can reverse a cultural norm that has long been embedded in Kenyan society.