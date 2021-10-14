Kenya Moore is ready to date again: ‘All I want to do is have fun.’

Following her split from husband Marc Daly, actress Kenya Moore is ready to welcome a new partner into her life, according to Page Six.

The 50-year-old actress shared her preferences for the type of man she would want to date, adding that she wants to have a nice time.

Moore told the site Tuesday, “[I’m searching for] someone that is incredibly kind and hilarious and makes me laugh.” “Right now, all I want to do is have a good time.” Moore, who has been a regular on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” since 2012, stated that she is perfectly comfortable with finding love and filming the process for the show’s forthcoming season.

The actress went on to say that she is not looking for a relationship right now. Instead, she prefers to take her time while beginning a relationship.

“I want to date if I meet a great guy,” she continued. “I just want to dip my toe in and see what’s out there, see who would be interested in a little chocolate, you know?” Moore’s search for love was tracked by viewers of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The former Miss USA winner revealed her marriage to Daly, a businessman, in 2017. Brooklyn Doris, the couple’s first child, was born in 2018.

However, in 2019, the pair announced their divorce.

According to Us Weekly, Moore remarked at the time, “I can no longer continue in the marriage due to recent and ongoing situations.”

The actress went on to say that her daughter, whom she referred to as her “miracle baby,” will be her “primary care and priority.”

She also urged followers to respect their privacy in the future.

Despite attempts to reconcile following the divorce announcement, the pair broke up again in January 2021.

Moore is presently a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” with her professional dancing partner Brandon Armstrong. Every Monday at 8 p.m., ABC broadcasts the show.

She made her acting debut in the sitcom “Family Reunion,” which premiered on April 5. Moore’s credits include “Sharknado 4: The Fourth Awakens,” “The Confidant,” “Trapped: Haitian Nights,” and “I Know Who Killed Me.”