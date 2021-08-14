Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, is being sued by his sexual assault accuser.

A woman accuses Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape after he allegedly harassed her to force her to recant her testimony.

Petty allegedly assaulted the woman, now 43, at knifepoint when she was 16 years old in Queens, New York City. After being arrested on suspicion of rape and being convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995, he served four and a half years in jail and is still a registered sex offender in California.

According to The New York Times, she accused Minaj and Petty of witness intimidation, deliberate and negligent infliction of emotional distress, harassment, assault, battery, sexual assault, and sexual harassment in a civil case filed in New York on Friday.

Minaj allegedly offered her $500,000 through a middleman in exchange for recanting her charges against Petty, according to the woman.

The lawsuit claims the lady was contacted by a childhood acquaintance who acted as a middleman between her and Minaj after Petty was arrested in March 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved from New York to Los Angeles.

It was also claimed that the woman’s number was given to Minaj by a friend, and that the singer called her later that month to offer to fly her to Los Angeles or send her publicist to meet with her “to create a statement recanting Plaintiff’s rape charge.” According to the lawsuit, the alleged offer was turned down.

According to the lawsuit, the lady allegedly told Minaj during their talk, “I need you to know woman to woman, that this happened.”

After refusing the alleged offers, the woman and her family “suffered an assault of harassing calls and unwelcome visits,” according to the lawsuit.

According to The New York Times, the woman “had not worked since May of 2020 due to acute depression, paranoia, continual moving, harassment, and threats from the defendants and their associates.”

The woman is “now living in seclusion out of fear of vengeance,” according to the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.

The case has yet to be answered to by Minaj and Petty, who have an 11-month-old kid.

Tyrone Blackburn, the accuser's attorney, told E! News that she "tried the best she could" for many years to "move on with her life and away from the horrors of 1994." "My client had no communication with, or any interest in going after Mr. Petty or," he continued.