Kendall Jenner reveals that another Kardashian has a thing for Devin Booker, her boyfriend.

Kendall Jenner has admitted that she isn’t the only Kardashian with a major crush on NBA player Devin Booker. Jenner stated her sister Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi has a tremendous crush on him during her appearance on “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday.

Kendall, who has 18 nieces and nephews, told Fallon that she wants to be “the cool aunt” who is “loved by everyone,” but her partner occasionally steals the show. Kendall said Booker likes all of her nieces and nephews when asked if he connects with them. “He and Stormi have a fantastic relationship,” she continued, referring to the “Phoenix Suns” star and her family’s children. I’m jealous at times because she has the biggest crush on him. I’m like, “Can’t you people just stop?” Stormi also comes out around Booker, according to her.

Kendall joked that she used to play basketball in middle school and that she would occasionally try to wow him with her basketball skills.

She added of their water-basketball hoop competition, “We were playing in the pool and he just took it far too seriously—as did I, by the way.” “I had the ball, and he was guarding me, and the whole thing was a mess. She continued, “He actually ended up cutting my hand open a little bit with his nail because he took it a little too seriously,” noting that her injuries has since healed, but it was a large gash that affected her for weeks.

Kendall, who began dating Booker in June 2020, struck attention last weekend when she arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in an amazing nude Givenchy gown.

Fallon also inquired about Kylie’s current pregnancy, which she disclosed last week, during the conversation. Kendall claimed that her sister contacted her as she was showing her her sonogram image.

“I wasn’t surprised because it seemed like it could happen at any time, but I was thrilled,” she said. She went on to say, “It’s really a blessing.”