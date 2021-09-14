Kendall Jenner attends the Met Gala and puts a sexier spin on Audrey Hepburn’s iconic look.

Kendall Jenner has a knack for making herself “seen” at important fashion events while paying homage to a classic look.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star channeled Audrey Hepburn at this year’s Met Gala, but with a twist. She wore a sheer Givenchy haute couture gown with crystal embellishments over a corset bodysuit on the red carpet.

As she posed for photographers, the supermodel paired her outfit with a high-neck choker and a confident demeanor.

Gigi Hadid, who wore a high-slit Prada gown and had dramatic red hair, and Jenner exchanged pleasantries during the event.

Jenner is wearing an ultra-sheer dress for the second time at the event, following her iconic black mesh dress at the 2017 Met Gala.

According to People, Jenner shared an Instagram Story of Audrey Hepburn wearing a crystal-embellished dress in a classic scene from “My Fair Lady” just before the Met Gala, revealing her inspiration for her Met Gala ensemble.

According to In Style, the singer donned a white off-shoulder, long-sleeve bustier, a pair of pants, a pair of gloves, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry to the 2018 Met Gala.

She made headlines again in 2019 when she wore an orange Versace feathered dress with slicked-back hair.

The 25-year-old reality TV star showed up to the Met Gala without her boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker, surprising fans who were expecting the couple to walk the red carpet together.

Despite the fact that Jenner and Booker announced their relationship on Valentine’s Day, they keep their relationship quiet.

Meanwhile, a source claims that the couple’s romance is “going strong.” “She is completely enamored with him. She’s never looked happier in her life. Devin is adored by her entire family, according to the source.

Jenner celebrated the victory of the men’s basketball team in the Tokyo Olympics by wearing Booker’s gold medal.