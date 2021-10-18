Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin both wear similar blazers to dinner.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin were photographed together in Malibu, having a night out with pals and bonding over sushi.

On Sunday, photos of the supermodel best friends exiting celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu on Saturday went viral, showing them in matching 90s-inspired costumes. Baldwin wore a purple suit with an oversized blazer and trouser in the images, which she paired with a plush burgundy purse and manicure. She wore plum-colored lipstick and had loose curly hair.

The appearance came just hours after the Rhode Beauty founder shared her new beauty look on Instagram, with the word “FALL.”

Jenner was also photographed sporting a blazer with a long black leather jacket, reminiscent of “The Matrix.” Her blazer was worn with a stunning white cropped tank top and black boots.

Director Michael D. Rather, who was with Baldwin and Jenner that night, uploaded a black-and-white group photo of them on his Instagram Stories on Sunday. They were photographed with Camila Morrone, Charlotte Lawrence, and other celebrities. Others were observed hanging out in the open air while seated at an ocean view table.

Jenner’s previous three days have been jam-packed with events. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star traveled to Chicago and New York City to promote her popular 818 Tequila line before returning to Los Angeles and hanging out with Bieber and other friends. On Oct. 12, she was seen signing at least 100 bottles and taking photographs with admirers at Jewel Osco, Binny’s, Giuliana, and Bill Rancie’s RPM seafood in Chicago. Avli on the Park, Mariano’s, and Gold Coast Market

She then flew to New York and stopped by the Cathedrale Bar at the Moxy East Village Hotel. She was a sight to behold at the time, dressed in a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble.

Jenner debuted her bourbon brand in August, following months of teasing on social media. Since then, Bieber has been a big supporter of her brand, with multiple vlogs showcasing her sipping 818 Tequila over dinner.