Kelly Ripa Responds to Claims That She Used A Filter In Her ‘Youthful’ Beach Photo.

Kelly Ripa hit back at a fan who said she applied a filter to make her latest beach shot look younger. Fans swarmed to her post to laud her for her youth, prompting the uninvited comment.

The 50-year-old co-host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” uploaded a photo of herself and husband Mark Consuelos relaxing by the beach on Tuesday. She captioned the image, “Cheese and baguette,” before adding a series of emojis.

Fans of the host reacted positively to the photo, expressing their surprise at how youthful she appeared. “Babies!! One fan said, “She’s very young and fresh-faced.” Another person wrote, “Ageless infants!”

The tweet received celebrity responses, including Carson Kressley, who wrote, “Teenagers!!!” “You look 15,” Marison Nichols, star of “Riverdale,” added.

However, things went from bad to worse when one of Ripa’s fans accused her of employing a filter to make herself look younger in the shot. Following a fan’s comment that she appeared ten years younger, one fan claimed it was due to the filter.

“How come you appear to be ten years younger, Kelly?” One fan remarked, “It must be a relaxing getaway!” Another user remarked, “As lovely as she is, it’s def a filter!” before adding a double-hearted emoji.

The remark apparently irritated Ripa, who instantly lashed back, saying, “If it were a filter, I would look beautiful.” It’s just the angle and the light at sunset.”

More of her followers reacted positively to her response. “Wonderful retort, Kelly! One fan said, “Haha, and by the way, you look amazing!” “You have a fantastic appearance! Another remark said, “I know it’s not a filter, you’re really blessed and take amazing care of yourself, and it shows!”

Since their youngest son, Joaquin, left for college, Ripa and Consuelos have been living in an empty nest. She posted a selfie of herself and her spouse looking a little lonely on Aug. 29. “So far, we’ve smashed this empty nest thing,” she captioned the photo.