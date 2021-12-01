Kelly Osbourne slams the tabloid for body shaming, claiming she has to deal with it on a daily basis.

Kelly Osbourne attacked a newspaper for asking her to remark on her weight increase and body-shaming her. The actress further stated that she encounters such remarks on a daily basis.

The 37-year-old TV personality shared a screenshot of an email she received from the National Enquirer on her Instagram Story. After adding that they are “preparing to publish a report” on Osbourne’s weight, the site claimed in the email that she has gained “a large amount of weight after slimming down drastically earlier this year.”

It was sent by editor-in-chief Dan Dolan, according to the email.

Osbourne noted in the caption of the Instagram Story, “On a daily basis, I have to deal with this. Feel free to send Dan an email and let him know how you feel about them fat shaming me.” The actress stated in a second Instagram Story that this has been the most difficult year of her life since she has been “utterly broken.” She did say, though, that the most important thing to her is that she is happy and well.

“This year has been the most difficult of my life. I was completely and utterly devastated as a result of my cooperative behavior. I’m still trying to put myself back together. I am content. I am in good health. That should be all that matters “she penned

In 2019, Osbourne made an appearance as a Ladybug on the reality singing show “The Masked Singer.”

In April, the actress made headlines when she suffered a nervous breakdown and relapsed after four years of recovery.

Osbourne told “Extra” at the time, “I don’t know why my nervous breakdown happened at the conclusion of the lockdown.” “I got through it all, everything was fine, and my life was perfect.” She said she assumed she’d be able to drink like a regular person after four years of sobriety, but it turns out she won’t be able to. “I’m not sure why I tried it in the first place. It’s not for me, and it only took a few days for me to say, “Done, I’m not doing this.”” On her 37th birthday, which she celebrated on Oct. 27, the actress disclosed she has been clean for five months.