Kelly Osbourne claims that her new boyfriend is the ‘healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in.’

Kelly Osbourne has had her fair share of scandal and adversity throughout her life. Her personal life has followed a typical pattern of struggle in the public glare as the daughter of renowned rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and as a reality TV star. Despite her success as a TV personality, singer, and fashion designer, she has struggled with drugs and alcohol throughout her adult life, as well as making controversial public statements and attitudes.

That may have changed for the actress, as her new boyfriend, Erik Bragg, appears to provide her with some much-needed stability. Osbourne believes she can always count on Bragg’s honesty and support during her challenges.

Kelly Osbourne has spent her entire life in the spotlight.

Kelly Osbourne grew up as the daughter of a rock star, so she was well aware of the bad consequences that come with wealth and celebrity. Fans were left even more heartbroken as they saw her struggle with substance misuse over the years. The Osbournes first aired on television in 2002, when Osbourne was 18 years old, and within two years, she was checked into rehab for addictions she’d struggled with for the rest of her life, according to IMDb.

Osbourne has received ongoing public criticism and media attention over the years as a result of the media exposure that comes with being born into famous royalty and becoming a reality TV star, hit singer, and notable TV host. According to US, she recently opened out to followers about a relapse, and many followers were disappointed to see the singer who had come so far stumble.

Rather than allowing this setback to deter her, the actress remained open with her fans in an attempt to raise awareness about mental health and addiction. Rather than reverting, she vowed to try again…