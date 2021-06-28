Kelly Dodd is out, but Heather Dubrow is back for Season 16 of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County.’

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 is about to begin filming after a long absence. With the start of a new season, there will be a big cast shakeup that will fundamentally transform the show. According to a fresh story, Kelly Dodd will be fired, while Heather Dubrow will reclaim her orange.

Who will return for Season 16 of ‘RHOC’ and who will not?

Fans of RHOC are ecstatic as the show prepares for a cast shuffle. There will be certain people absent from last season’s reality show when it returns to Bravo for season 16. The big news of the day is that Dodd has been dropped from the cast and will not be returning after a tumultuous year. Dodd first appeared on the show in season 10 and stayed on until season 15.

During Dodd’s first season on the show, she notoriously feuded with Dubrow, who despised her on-camera profanity. Dubrow was fired towards the conclusion of the season as the reality show took on a new tone. Dubrow will be taking the orange out of Dodd’s hand as she departs the show. According to Variety, the former actress has signed on for season 16 as a full-time housewife. Jenny’s alum first appeared on the show in season 7 and stayed till season 11. Dubrow’s return has long been anticipated by fans of the long-running reality show, and it will finally happen when the show returns later this year.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who was a star for two seasons, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, who had just joined the show in season 15, are among the other housewives who will be leaving. Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter will keep their oranges and continue… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.