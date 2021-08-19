Kelly Clarkson’s marriage was “awful,” and her estranged husband was “very jealous” of her success, according to a report.

According to a source, Kelly Clarkson and her separated husband Brandon Blackstock’s marriage had broken down due to his jealousy of her success.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the basis for their split after nearly seven years of marriage. According to an unnamed source who talked to Us Weekly recently, the former couple’s marriage “had been on the rocks for a long time” as Blackstock got resentful of their significant disparity in income and status.

“She is the star of another hit show, ‘The Voice,’ and was a high-income earner with a hugely successful talk show. Brandon was envious of it and let her know about it, according to the source.

Clarkson, on the other hand, “can now enjoy her accomplishment without feeling ashamed,” according to the insider.

“Kelly doesn’t take credit for her accomplishments; instead, she shares them with her coworkers. It’s just her nature.”

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the “American Idol” champion gets $1.9 million each month, which includes her compensation for her talk program “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and her position on “The Voice.”

Clarkson was afraid, according to the source, that Blackstock was “just exploiting her for her money and lifestyle” before filing for divorce.

“At the end, the marriage was very, really bad….” Kelly felt she couldn’t trust Brandon anymore. The insider claimed that there was “tremendous anger” between them since she had a lot of questions that he couldn’t answer.

The insider continued, “She just wasn’t willing to look the other way any more.”

According to the insider, there was “so much friction” in their family home before the couple decided to divorce last year. As a result, Clarkson, who bought a $5.4 million home in Toluca Lake, California, in June, is said to be grateful for her new beginning with her and Blackstock’s two children, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.

According to the insider, “buying a new house for the kids was also a new beginning for Kelly.” “It was liberation.”

Last month, the singer was ordered to pay her estranged spouse $150,000 in spousal support every month, plus $45,601 in child support per month. The deal was just temporary until the ex-couple reached a permanent agreement.

Clarkson, on the other hand, won a huge victory in her divorce struggle. Brief News from Washington Newsday.