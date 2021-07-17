Kelly Clarkson’s $5.5 million mansion has a massive playground for children.

Kelly Clarkson spent $5.5 million on a large playground for her children at the Los Angeles property she bought last month.

The Toluca Lake property’s remodeled backyard, which now includes an assortment of inflatable toys, was photographed by the New York Post on Friday. A trampoline, bicycles, a slide, swings, a playhouse, and a variety of other toys were also visible in the photos.

The first “American Idol” winner, 39, appears to be simply ensuring that her children, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, will have plenty to do while living with her at her new home. According to Page Six, she was granted primary custody of her children with 44-year-old ex-husband Brandon Blackstock by the court.

Blackstock, who lives in Montana, has only been allowed visitation privileges during their divorce proceedings. This implies that he will only be able to see his children when he pays a visit to Clarkson’s house. On some holidays, the children are also permitted to visit their father.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer paid $5.445 million for the Colonial-style property in Los Angeles’ Toluca Lake district, as previously reported. After selling her Hendersonville, Tennessee, home for $6.3 million, the singer purchased the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home.

Following the revelation that “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will replace Ellen DeGeneres’ syndicated talk show after its 19th and final season in spring 2022, Clarkson made the huge step.

“We are looking forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season, which will be a blockbuster year with Kelly Clarkson. By 2022, NBCUniversal Local President Valari Staab stated NBC New York, “‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ will be the star of our daytime entertainment programming and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts.”

Meanwhile, in the midst of her divorce fight with Blackstock, Clarkson requested earlier this month that a judge cancel her marital status and declare her legally single. In June 2020, the singer filed for divorce from Blackstock, alleging “irreconcilable disagreements.”