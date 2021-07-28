Kelly Clarkson was ordered to pay her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock over $200,000 each month.

Following a disagreement between the estranged couple about their property, children, and monthly income, a judge in Los Angeles County Court issued the order. According to the document, the 39-year-old singer makes $1,583,617 every month.

Clarkson will pay Blackstock, 44, $150,000 per month in spousal support, and $45,601 per month in child support. Clarkson will pay her estranged spouse a total of $195,601 every month.

River Rose Blackstock, 7, and Remington Alexander Blackstock, 5, are Clarkson’s children with Blackstock.

Clarkson submitted a separate request to formally change her marital status to single earlier this month. She also stated that she tried to resolve the conflict, but Blackstock and his legal team refused to accept her offer.

On June 4 of last year, the singer filed for divorce from his seven-year marriage.

The singer was granted physical custody of her children after filing for divorce. Blackstock, on the other hand, is permitted to FaceTime the children on a daily basis. Last year, she discussed her divorce on her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and reflected on her personal life.

On the broadcast, she added, “2020 has brought a lot of upheaval to my personal life as well.” “I didn’t expect anything like that to happen. It’s difficult for me to deal with what I’m dealing with since it includes more than just my heart. It entails a large number of little hearts. We are a family of four. Divorce is never simple. And because we both come from divorced homes, we realize that the best thing we can do is protect our children and their tender hearts.”

During a Facebook live in November 2018, the singer talked about the ups and downs of her marriage before filing for divorce. “It would be a damn lie in anyone’s relationship if I sat here and told you everything was fine. But you have to put in the effort,” she advised at the time.

When it comes to a long-term relationship, the singer stated that there are “always things you’re working on.”

According to Life & Style, she added, “Honestly, it goes both ways.” “Like my husband feels the urge to talk about the same thing all the time; I feel the same way about him. You’re always working on something.”

