Kelly Clarkson wants to sell her Montana ranch, which her ex-boyfriend Brandon Blackstock still lives in after her victory, according to reports.

According to a rumor, Kelly Clarkson wants to sell her Montana ranch, which she owns and where her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock is presently residing.

A judge decided last week that the prenuptial agreement she and Blackstock signed was legitimate. The prenup ensured Clarkson, who is estimated to be worth $35 million, that she would own all she earned and acquired throughout their marriage. She is the sole owner of the Montana ranch because she was the one who bought it.

Clarkson’s estranged spouse initially opposed the prenuptial agreement, claiming that they should split her assets and income generated while they were married. However, now that their prenuptial agreement has been confirmed by a judge, the “American Idol” winner may move through with the sale of her Montana home, which is one of her top priorities, according to TMZ.

However, the publication cautioned that because Blackstock lives on the property, it may be difficult to sell.

According to TMZ, Clarkson’s lawyers may file court filings to establish restrictions for the ranch’s sale, such as how often it can be displayed and how much notice Blackstock should have. Another possibility is for the court to order Blackstock to vacate the premises.

According to court filings, Clarkson has long wanted to sell the ranch and even deemed it a “financial burden” because the monthly upkeep bills are upwards of $81,000. Her original desire to sell it was turned down since Blackstock was still living there.

Blackstock wanted an order specifying that he will be responsible for the ranch’s expenses and that if Clarkson is unable to pay the upkeep charges, he may file another action to sell the property.

Clarkson was also ordered to pay Blackstock over $200,000 per month in spousal and child support last month. The paperwork also provided information on the singer’s finances, revealing that she earns over $2.4 million every month on her own.

Clarkson, on the other hand, will keep the majority of her assets and income, including the ranch, following the latest judgement in their dispute.

Clarkson was on the set of “The Voice” when her lawyer called to tell her that her prenuptial agreement had been upheld by the judge in her ugly divorce battle with her former husband. Unnamed sources informed TMZ that after receiving the good news, the “Because Of You” singer let out a scream.

She is said to have started celebrating with her friend. Brief News from Washington Newsday.