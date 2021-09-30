Kelly Clarkson unearths an 8-year-old tweet about Ariana Grande fangirling.

Kelly Clarkson has demonstrated that she and Ariana Grande have been swooning over each other for quite some time.

Long before they became coaches on “The Voice,” Clarkson resurfaced an eight-year-old tweet in which she wrote about the “7 Rings” singer.

“Okay, who the hell is this girl & where did she come from?!,” Clarkson wrote in a snapshot of one of her tweets from September 2013. Someone just shared this to me, and wow, she’s a badass, and she’s just 19!!”

The next day, Grande, who was a teenager and an amateur at the time, replied to her tweet, writing, “omg that’s me.” Thank you ily, Kelly Clarkson.”

Clarkson captioned her Instagram post, “How it Started vs. How It’s Going.” “You guys, I adore this girl!” Did I mention she’ll be on my Christmas album?!”

“Oh my gosh this post,” Grande wrote in response to her post. She also left a second remark on the site, thanking Clarkson for the chance. “I am ecstatic! I adore you! She wrote, “Thank you so much for having me.”

Despite the fact that Grande is new to “The Voice,” Clarkson and Grande have showed a close bond on the show. They previously enthralled their fans with a duet of “Respect” and praised about one other’s vocals.

Even fans can’t stop gushing about their incredible chemistry, earning them the nickname “Kelliana.” On Clarkson’s recent Instagram photo, one fan wrote, “Kelliana forever.” “This brings a smile to my face.”

Grande previously appeared on Clarkson’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” earlier this month, where the “Positions” singer complimented the host and Clarkson dubbed Grande “funny as hell.”

However, Clarkson stated of Grande, “This is the coolest part about you.” “I have to get my eye makeup done backstage. She’s like, hysterical. She’s a hoot. Extremely quick-witted. “This is something I didn’t know about you,” she continued.

Grande, for her part, expressed gratitude to Clarkson and the show’s producers for their warm welcome. “You all made me feel at ease and are the kindest individuals I’ve ever met,” she remarked.