Kelly Clarkson Talks About Her New Holiday Song and How Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce Influenced It.

Kelly Clarkson cried during her NBC Christmas special this week.

The 39-year-old singer opened up about her new holiday song, “Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know),” before singing it for her viewers during her new NBC special, “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around,” which aired Wednesday. She talked about how her split from Brandon Blackstock affected the song.

“There’s a wide variety of emotions associated with the holidays,” Clarkson added. “I’ll be honest with you, I was weeping my eyes out while writing this next song, which happens to everyone around Christmastime. I’d just put my kids to bed and was just going through it, having a pretty difficult time, and it’s been a really difficult year for a lot of us.” She went on to say, “And I composed this song for myself, but also because, aside from Dolly Parton’s famous ‘Hard Candy Christmas,’ which we all love, there aren’t many holiday songs for individuals feeling alone, lost, or just plain melancholy.” Parton’s song is “about getting through a bad holiday,” according to the “Voice” coach, who added, “I just adore that song and it allowed me to create this.” “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” is a holiday breakup anthem from Clarkson’s “When Christmas Comes Around…” album, which was released in October.

The singer admitted that she was “a little worried” about releasing the song because it isn’t “your normal Christmas single.”

She did say, though, that it was unique in that it was the first song she composed for the album.

Clarkson explained that she composed the song because she felt that a lot of things had been “taken” from everyone over the last “couple of years,” including people, relationships, and jobs, and that people needed a reminder of the great things that had happened during that time.

“Instead of focusing on everything that has gone wrong, we should focus on everything that has gone right,” she said, according to Us Weekly. “And since that’s what my therapist says, that’s who I’m singing to! Nobody, no matter how hard they try, can take Christmas away from you, y’all.” After nearly seven years of marriage, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020. River, their 7-year-old daughter, and Remington, their 5-year-old son, are their children. With ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, Blackstock has two children: Savannah, 19, and Seth, 15.

Clarkson and Blackstock were both legally deemed single. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.