Kelly Clarkson Receives a $10.4 Million Montana Ranch from her estranged husband.

Kelly Clarkson has been awarded the Montana home she and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been battling over in their divorce.

According to a court ruling acquired by E! News on Thursday, Clarkson now owns the $10.4 million Montana property where Blackstock has been living since they split up. The court dismissed Blackstock’s allegation that the estate constituted marital property that should be split evenly between the ex-spouses.

According to an unnamed source, Clarkson owns the house because she was the one who bought it.

In August, a judge determined that the prenuptial agreement signed by the former couple was lawful and would be upheld.

The Montana Ranch and the other two Montana properties are not titled in both of the Parties’ names as joint tenants with right of survivorship or as tenants by the entireties, as required by the PMA to generate marital property, according to the latest judgement. “As a result, the Court rejects Respondent’s argument that the Montana Ranch and other Montana holdings are marital property shared 50/50 by the parties.”

Blackstock is still a resident of the estate. Following his breakup from Clarkson, he took a “conscious choice” to “alter his life” and become a full-time rancher, according to an August document acquired by the source.

Clarkson had previously asked to sell the ranch because it had become a “financial burden” for her. The ranch was said to cost upwards of $81,000 per month to maintain.

However, because Blackstock was still residing in the house, the singer’s attempt to sell it was initially denied. Instead, beginning in April, Blackstock was forced to pay the high property costs.

Now that she has control of the ranch, Clarkson may be able to move through with her intentions to sell it. In June, the TV show presenter paid $5.445 million for a Colonial-style home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, and sold her 20,000-square-foot Nashville property for $6.3 million.

Clarkson’s plea to be deemed legally single during their divorce was previously granted by the court.

Last month, her counsel submitted a move for a separate trial to end her married status, which was granted. She also went back to using her maiden name.

Despite their difficult breakup, the “Voice” judge was grateful for their relationship because it delivered her River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, a daughter and a son.

“Kelly is grateful for her friendship with Brandon because it taught her a lot about herself. Brief News from Washington Newsday.