Kelly Clarkson on Divorce and Life: ‘I Was Doing Too Many Things’

During her protracted divorce from estranged spouse Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson acknowledged life’s difficult decisions and experiences.

Speaking with her guest, author Glennon Doyle on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” ON Monday, the 39-year-old singer agreed quitting anything in life isn’t supposed to be a negative thing. Instead, it is a choice that should be made by women.

“I was doing too many things, there were too many places,” Clarkson said of her personal experience. I feel like too, you can’t really excel at anything if you’re doing everything, you know what I’m saying?”

During the broadcast, Doyle answered a fan’s question on working in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles and then returning to the East Coast to see friends and family.

“Asking me what you should do is akin to asking someone for directions to somewhere they’ve never been. I can’t provide you a map, but you do have an internal compass. And it’s all about obeying your inner compass rather than other people’s expectations of you,” Doyle explained.

Clarkson chimed in as she found the fan’s struggle relatable. “I used to think the same way. ‘Oh, I should be doing this in my twenties,’ I think. This is something I should be doing.’ Look, I’m 39 years old. I’m gonna be 40 next April and I still am like, ‘What makes me happy? Where should I go?’” the singer shared. “You’re always gonna have that conversation, like just ghost of Christmas future. It’s never gonna change.”

She further explained after being 60 years old, one might be confused about their life and such decisions have nothing to do with age. The singer suggested the fan do what makes them happy at the moment.

“What’s gonna be fun. What seems exciting,” she added.

The “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast host noted women are “not screwed up, we’re just often screwed over.” She further explained that sometimes women don’t require therapy but they need “reproductive freedom and we need equal pay and we need to feel safe walking down our own streets.”

She also praised gymnast Simone Biles and Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka for saying, “No.

My humanity is more important than your experience of me.”

On the personal front, the singer filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020. They share two kids together, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.