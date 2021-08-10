Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock are fighting over their Montana ranch during their divorce battle, according to reports.

The divorce battle between Kelly Clarkson and her estranged spouse Brandon Blackstock is still underway, and one stumbling block is the Montana property they shared during their marriage.

Clarkson, 39, wanted to sell the house because it was a “financial hardship” for her, according to court documents acquired by Us Weekly. Her 44-year-old ex, on the other hand, is said to have refused the sale because he intends to utilize the property for his new vocation as a rodeo manager.

According to the documents, during hearings in February and March, Blackstock stated that he intends to work as a rancher full-time. He stated that he intends to exit the entertainment sector as soon as possible because he spends “minimum time” managing his only surviving client, Blake Shelton.

“The evidence in this case reveals that following the date of Separation, Respondent made a very conscious choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time,” the judge stated in the court records filed Friday.

“He testified that he is not investing any effort toward developing his client list and music management business,” the judge said. … Respondent has made a very deliberate choice, which he testified he had planned for a long time, to significantly change his lifestyle from primarily working in the music and entertainment industry to working in an agriculture community and lifestyle involved in full-time ranch and cattle work,” the court found. However, the Season 1 winner of “American Idol” was refused his plea to sell.

Blackstock, who lives and works on the ranch, has asked for an order that specifies that he will be accountable for the ranch’s expenses. If Clarkson is unable to pay the upkeep charges, he will be permitted to submit a new move to sell the property.

Last year, the “Voice” coach mentioned how much she enjoyed her time on the ranch.

“It’s nice to get out in the woods. We don’t do it enough as a society,” Clarkson stated in a webcast episode of her show. “We’re always working, so it’s pleasant to come out here and sit by the stream and listen to the water flow while being surrounded by all the trees.” Clarkson and Blackstock, who married in 2013, announced their breakup in June 2020, saying, “I just adore the sound of just nature and not automobiles and not humans on top of each other.” River, 7, and Remington, 5, are the couple’s two children.

