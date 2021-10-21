Kelly Brook claims that Holly Willoughby, the host of This Morning, could ‘out drink’ Snoop Dogg.

She was talking about her beloved pal while co-hosting the Heart Breakfast radio show with Jason King this morning.

When presenter Kelly revealed that Holly enjoys a good night out, the two were discussing about Prince Harry’s renowned LA acquaintances, who are reported to include James Corden, George Clooney, and Snoop Dogg.

According to the brunette beauty, “It’s always the ones that are quiet. It’s like hanging out with Holly Willoughby on a night out. She’s a rogue.” She continued, ” “Without a doubt, Holly would out-drink Snoop. On a night out, she’s a lot of fun.” Kelly’s remarks stand in sharp contrast to the Holly we see on ITV’s This Morning.

