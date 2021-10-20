Kelly Bensimon Discusses Her ‘Insecure’ Feud ‘I Was Just Looking For Attention,’ says Bethenny Frankel.

Kelly Bensimon is opening up about her rocky friendship with Bethenny Frankel, her former “Real Housewives of New York City” co-star.

In Dave Quinn’s new tell-all book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It,” the 53-year-old recounted her conflict with Frankel, 50.

Bensimon stated that Frankel felt “insecure” and “threatened” as a result of her success on and off the Bravo show.

“Bethenny only wanted to be noticed. She was so self-conscious, “According to People, Bensimon claimed in the book. “Keep in mind that she was the old guard, and I was the new, attractive, and entertaining girl. She didn’t have any children. I used to be a stay-at-home parent with young children. I was successful, while she was struggling in her profession.” “There were just so many things about me that — and I don’t like to use the word ‘threatening,’ because I don’t like it when women talk about each other in those kinds of terms,” she added, “that I somehow became her nemesis, immediately.” Bensimon also alleged that their feud began before she joined Season 2 of “RHONY” in 2008. Frankel, who was dating a photographer Bensimon knew at the time, attended a gathering at her house, but she said she “didn’t even recognize” her future co-star.

“[Frankel] didn’t create an effect on me, good or bad — and I don’t mean that in a derogatory sense, I mean it honestly,” Bensimon asserted.

Frankel declined to talk with Quinn for the book, but Jill Zarin claimed Bensimon “hated” her before the program because she thought she’d been snubbed during the party. Frankel grew even more outraged, according to Zarin, when the two met again on the show and Bensimon “had no idea who she was” or that Frankel had visited her home.

“However, Bethenny was offended and treated Kelly harshly as a result,” Zarin stated.

According to the outlet, Frankel did not respond to a request for comment.

During Season 2 of Bravo’s show, Frankel was overheard calling Bensimon “Madonna” while discussing a charity event. They met subsequently to attempt to get on the same page, but Bensimon informed Frankel that they were not friends and hinted that she was beneath her.

Season 3 saw them continue their animosity, with the two women having a.