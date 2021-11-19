Kehlani, a ‘Gangsta’ singer, is a fan of Lisa from Blackpink and wants to collaborate with her.

In a recent interview at the K Culture Festival, Kehlani acknowledged her admiration for Blackpink’s Lisa.

In an interview at the K Culture Festival over the weekend, “Gangsta” singer Kehlani identified former Girls Generation member Taeyeon and Blackpink’s Lisa as her favorite South Korean performers.

The “Undercover” singer sent a salute to Taeyeon and Lisa, expressing her wish to cooperate with two of South Korea’s certified hitmakers, like a true fangirl. Twitter user @Lsglobal provided a portion of the interview.

“During her 2021 World K-Pop Concert (K-Culture Festival) Interview, American singer @Kehlani Ashley Parrish referenced #LISA. In the caption, the fan said, “I still want to collaborate with BLACKPINK LISA, lady love you.”

K Culture Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the Republic of Korea, took place on Saturday and Sunday at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang-Si, South Korea, and featured performances by chart-topping girl groups and boybands.

NCT Dream, SHINee’s Key, AESPA, Itzy, and Pentagon, among others, performed at the event, which was livestreamed on K-official Culture’s YouTube channel. Kehlani, for her part, gave a virtual performance of her song “Night Like This,” which you can see in the video below.

Kehlani has voiced her adoration for Lisa on Twitter multiple times, including this message in which she “okayed” the “Money” singer’s dance routine at a Tokyo Dome event.

In March, Kehlani responded to a fan’s request for a collaboration with Lisa by tweeting, “She knows I Love her.”

Lisa recently returned from a series of engagements in the United States, including a performance at Las Vegas’ Zouk Nightclub with “SG” partner DJ Snake.

DJ Snake released clips of the Thai Blackpink member dancing in the club on his Instagram stories, which were reposted on Twitter by fan account @LISANATIONS.

Aside from “SG,” the French-Algerian producer also performed Lisa’s most recent single, “Money,” which premiered at No. 84 on Billboard’s Hot 100 earlier this month.

In Los Angeles, she also met up with her friends Niki, an Indonesian singer-producer, and Sorn, a fellow Thai native and former member of the CLC girl group.

Sorn posted a photo of their reunion to her Instagram account, captioning it with happy emojis.

On November 11, Lisa hugged a fan she met during an interview with @1027KIISFM's Jojo Wright. The joyous event was also shared by Twitter user @LISANATIONS.