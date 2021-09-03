Keanu Reeves Net Worth: In His First Film, the ‘John Wick’ Actor Earned Only $3,000.

Keanu Reeves is an American actor, producer, and philanthropist best known for his performance in the “The Matrix” franchise, which has made over $1.6 billion worldwide. The “John Wick” trilogy, which has become a big office sensation, is the Hollywood star’s most recent success. However, Reaves’ first movie compensation is a far cry from his current fortune.

The actor’s net worth is reported to be $350 million as a result of his success in the film industry. For the entire “Matrix” franchise, Reeves was paid a total of around $200 million from all sources, including base salary and bonuses. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his most recent triumph is in stark contrast to his first film, “Youngblood,” for which he was paid only $3,000.

The basic wage for Reeves in the first “Matrix” film, which was released in 1999, was $10 million. The sequels, “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions,” brought about $15 million each. The majority of his fortune, though, came from franchise bonuses. From the second and third films alone, he received more than $120 million in bonuses, making him the highest-paid actor in the franchise.

The “John Wick” actor was reportedly paid between $1 million and $2 million for the first film in the franchise, and between $2 million and $2.5 million for the second. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves traded a large salary for a stake in the franchise rather than a percentage of gross earnings.

Reeves is also known for taking significant pay concessions in order to help fund his films. The 1997 picture “Devil’s Advocate” is a notable illustration of this, since he deferred $2 million of his base salary so that Al Pacino could join the cast. “Money is the last thing on my mind. During an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Reeves claimed, “I could live on what I’ve already made for the next few centuries.”

The actor was notorious for rewarding his crew workers, like as in “The Matrix,” when he offered a set builder a $20,000 Christmas bonus after learning that the team was experiencing family problems. In the sequel, “The Matrix Reloaded,” the actor gifted each of the 12 members of his stunt crew a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle. In today’s market, each one costs anywhere from $7,000 to $40,000.

