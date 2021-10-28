Keanu Reeves Gives A Generous Gift To His ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ Stunt Team.

Keanu Reeves has once again demonstrated why he is one of Hollywood’s most popular actors by surprised his stunt squad in “John Wick: Chapter 4” with Rolex Submariner watches.

Reeves delivered the watches to his four stuntmen — Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, and Li Qiang — at Le Bistro Paul Bert in Paris on Saturday, according to social media accounts.

As if the high-end timepieces weren’t enough, the 57-year-old actor also included a letter for each member of the crew, ensuring that they never forget their time together on set.

Marinas moved to Instagram to show his thankfulness and joy for the incredible gift, sharing a sneak peek of the watch in his Instagram Stories and describing it as the “greatest wrap gift ever.” He also revealed Reeves’ message, which read: “”Jeremy” was written alongside the message “The John Wick Five.” Thank you so much, Keanu JW4 2021.” “Got that new new thank you buddy KR,” Concepcion said with a snapshot of his Rolex on his Instagram Stories. This isn’t the first time the public has experienced the “The Matrix” star’s generosity. In July 2019, while filming “Bill and Ted Face The Music,” Reeves came upon a sign on someone’s front lawn a few blocks from his set that read, “You’re stunning.” When he saw it, Reeves got out of his car, kneeled on the grass, and signed “Stacey, You’re Breathtaking!”

Soon after, a Twitter user claimed responsibility for the sign and shared a photo with Reeves.

“Wow! It was a dream come true yesterday! We knew Keanu Reeves was filming across the street, so my son suggested we build a “you’re stunning” sign, which we did! A couple automobiles came to a halt, but suddenly one came to a halt, and there he was!! He actually came to a halt! Oh, my goodness! “she penned

The statement was a throwback to a famous occurrence at the E3 video game convention when Reeves repeated the words to the crowd after a fan shouted the phrase at him from the audience.