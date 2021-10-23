Katya Jones’ cheating scandal, divorced co-star, and ‘near kiss’ on Strictly Come Dancing

Katya Jones has been one of the most talked about members of Strictly Come Dancing since her debut in 2016.

This week, the Russian dancer made headlines after her intense Argentine tango with Adam Peaty sparked speculation that the two were going to kiss.

“Did Adam just go to kiss Katya and then remember they’re on TV?” read one widely shared tweet.

Adam and Katya’s exchange before the ‘near kiss’ on Strictly Come Dancing

The Olympian is currently dating Eiri Munro, and he warned rumor mongers that their “words have real life implications.”

However, as Mirror Online notes, this isn’t the first time his dancing partner has been the topic of criticism on the popular BBC One show.

Scandal known as “Kissgate”

Katya’s biggest scandal occurred in 2018, when Seann Walsh was involved in the “kissgate” affair.

After images of her kissing the comedian outside a pub in London on his ex-birthday girlfriend’s surfaced, the dancer was obliged to publicly apologize.

The two apologized on the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, but fans criticized them for their “robotic” response.

At the time, Katya was married to co-star Neil Jones, and she swore the incident would have no impact on their relationship.

“Of course, I apologies,” she added, “and I can’t apologize enough to everyone who was affected and involved.”

“But the most important thing is that me and Neil are well, and that’s what matters to me right now, along with focusing on my job and executing it as professionally as I can.”

Co-star who is divorcing

Neil and Katya originally stood by each other, but in 2019, they announced their divorce almost a year later.

They asserted, however, that the kiss-gate controversy had no bearing on their choice to dissolve their 11-year partnership.

“As our fans and dedicated followers, you are incredibly important to us, so we wanted to let you know some news,” they said in a joint statement.

“After 11 years together, we’ve decided to part ways.

“We will always love one other as friends, just in a different way.” This will never affect the fact that we are a fantastic squad.” “The summary comes to an end.”