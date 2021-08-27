Katy Perry is celebrating the first birthday of her daughter Daisy Dove.

Katy Perry celebrated the first birthday of her daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, on Twitter on Thursday.

“One year ago today, my life began…” Perry penned the text. “To darling Daisy Dove, my love, a very happy first birthday.”

The 36-year-old musician uploaded a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram Stories.

Many fans reacted positively to Perry’s tweet, giving their well wishes and love to both the mother and her daughter.

“An angel was born today a year ago,” one of them wrote. Keep flowering, Little Daisy, with your pleading face. I wish you nothing but pleasure and good health… Always and forever, may pure, peace, and joy be with you. Daisy, I wish you the happiest of birthdays, so much love, and unending love @katyperry.”

Meanwhile, another fan drew fan art that connected Perry and the tiger in the “Roar” music video to the mother and daughter duo. In the caption, the netizen said, “Like mother, like daughter.”

Despite keeping her kid out of the spotlight, the “Firework” singer keeps her fans updated on the little one’s accomplishments.

In May, she disclosed that her daughter had started crawling and had developed a tooth during her appearance on Ryan Seacrest’s podcast “On-Air with Ryan Seacrest.”

“Actually, it reminds me of one of my teeth,” she joked. “On the top, I have really excellent teeth, but if you look at my bottom teeth, they’re a little strange, but I think that adds to my character!”

Perry also has an excellent relationship with Miranda Kerr, Bloom’s ex-wife. Last month, the singer even attended an event honoring the model’s KORA Organics product line.

Kerr herself took to Instagram to share a snapshot of Perry. “Beautiful day at the beach yesterday celebrating the launch of my new @koraorganics Minty Mineral Hydration Mist,” she said in the caption.

Perry will next be seen alongside Michael Keaton, Jane Seymour, Katharine McPhee, and Don Johnson in the documentary “The Kick Ash Bash Concert Film.”

Bloom, on the other hand, will star in the film “Needle in a Timestack,” which will be released on October 15th. Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto, Cynthia Erivo, and Jadyn Wong also star in the film.