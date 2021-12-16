Katy Perry claims that Orlando Bloom is always honest with her about her outfits and make-up.

Katy Perry, who welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom last year, gushed about how supportive the actor is, telling EOnline that he is always honest when it comes to offering his opinion on her clothing and makeup.

Bloom, according to Perry, has always been a huge help with her outfits, especially for her next concert, “Katy Perry: PLAY.”

“We discussed the outfits and make-up. He’ll sometimes ask for notes or show me something when I’m heading to a fitting “Perry told the news organization on Wednesday.

She went on to say that it is a “pleasant” hobby for them both, and that they are always honest when it comes to fashion advice. “‘Babe, don’t wear it,’ I say. You have a distinctive appearance. ‘Do not,’ “Perry went on to say.

The 37-year-old singer is preparing for her “Katy Perry: PLAY” performance, which will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas from December 29 to March 19, 2022.

During the conversation, the singer also discussed the clothes she will be wearing on stage. Perry teased, “It’s going to be a little sexy.” “Some of these outfits, like my ‘California Dreams’ dress, have hidden twists… There are several rhinestones.” Bloom and her daughter, according to the singer, are both huge admirers of her music and will be in the front row for the concert. “They’re going to see the show a lot,” Perry continued. “I prefer to keep my head down, get the job done, and say, ‘Yeah, here it is.’ ‘I’m a mother, too.'” Perry and Bloom first met in January 2016 at a Golden Globes after-party. Perry made their relationship Instagram official four months later, in May, by uploading a shot from Cannes.

The pair reconnected in 2018 after a brief breakup. In February 2019, they announced their engagement, and their baby girl was born in 2020.

Bloom’s voice can be heard in the animated sitcom “The Prince,” which premiered on July 29. Various characters were voiced by Gary Janetti, Sophie Turner, Iwan Rheon, and Dan Stevens, among others.

On the other side, Perry’s most recent music video, “Electric,” was released on May 14.