Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr enjoy a yoga session.

When Katy Perry attended Miranda Kerr’s skincare product launch on Wednesday, she gave us a glimpse into her bond with Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife. During the event, the two also took part in a Yoga session.

Perry, 36, shared a photo of her “Wednesday wellness” date with Kerr at the Jonathan Club in Malibu on Instagram.

“Spent my #wellnesswednesday with @mirandakerr and @koraorganics for the debut of the incredibly fresh and calming #mintymineralhydrationmist! I performed yoga for the first time since becoming pregnant… “Let’s just say I enjoyed shavasana okkkk #amianinfluencernowornah,” Perry captioned an Instagram photo of herself spritzing on Kerr’s KORA Organics Minty Mineral Hydration Mist.

The post has been liked over 312,000 times by followers who are awestruck by the two celebrities’ friendship.

Model Josephine Skriver and celebrity trainer Nichelle Hines joined the couple for a day of yoga at the Jonathan Club.

Kerr, 38, responded by posting a selfie of herself and Perry during the event on her Instagram account with the caption, “I love you, Katy Perry.”

Kerr also shared behind-the-scenes footage from the floral-themed event, including attendees trying the newly introduced mist and, of course, a yoga practice with matching floral mats, on her Instagram story.

Perry gave birth to her first child with Bloom in August of last year. Kerr was quoted by People as stating after the girl’s birth, “I’m really pleased for you guys.” I’m looking forward to meeting her.”

From 2010 to 2013, Bloom was married to Kerr. Flynn Christopher, their 10-year-old son, is their only child.

According to E!, the gal pals have forged a unique bond since Katy’s engagement to Miranda’s ex Orlando Bloom.

Kerr has been dubbed the “modern family’s” “fitness guru” after inspiring Bloom and Perry to adopt healthier eating habits. According to People, Perry said on Instagram live in April, “She’s probably the most health-conscious of everyone in our modern family.”

Perry told the outlet, “One of the amazing things about being close to Miranda is that I get to check out all of her items, especially when her kid [Flynn] brings them home in his backpack.”

In an interview with WSJ magazine, Kerr said, “I just feel so thrilled that Orlando found someone who makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most essential thing.”