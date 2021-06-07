Katt Williams’ Reaction to Criticism of ‘Cancel Culture’ Has Been Trending

Katt Williams has shared his thoughts on “cancel culture,” the outpouring of criticism directed at celebrities and other public figures for insensitive words or actions. In an interview, the “Pimp Chronicles” comic explained that he understands why people have targeted specific people, saying that there are simply issues that need to be addressed. His statements drew applause from the audience, and he was even trending on Twitter.

Exactly what Katt Williams stated about “cancel culture”

Williams was asked to comment on “cancel culture” while on The Joe Budden Podcast to promote his new film The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2. Many artists, especially comedians, have chastised the movement, claiming that the threat of being canceled stifles their originality. Williams, on the other hand, chose a different approach.

He explained, “Some of these things are for the good of everyone” (via Variety). “No one loves speed limits, but they are important. Nobody enjoys the roadside shoulder, yet it serves a purpose. My point is that back when they could say whatever they wanted, [they]weren’t all that hilarious. There is no cancel culture, at the end of the day. Cancellation lacks a distinct culture.”

“I don’t know what people got canceled that we wish we had back,” he continued. What are their names? It was done for the purposes it was done for, and it aided those who were aided. Isn’t that what we want anyhow if all that happens is that we have to be more sensitive in our communication?”

"I'm arguing that your job as a comedian is to please as many people as possible with your comedy. So, if you want to upset someone, those words are still yours… But don't use this word to describe someone…