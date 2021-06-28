Katt Williams and Cedric The Entertainer are feuding over an allegedly stolen joke.

In recent years, Katt Williams has been embroiled in a slew of controversies. Many of his comedic friends have shunned the gifted comedian, the most recent of whom being Cedric the Entertainer. Williams accuses Cedric of copying and profiting from his joke, which Cedric refutes.

Cedric the Entertainer is accused of stealing Katt Williams’ joke.

Cedric stole one of Williams’ most famous lines and used it as the finale of his standup comedy tour with Bernie Mac, D.L. Hughley, and Steve Harvey, according to Williams. The joke is said to be about white people’s fascination with space. The tour went on to be one of the most successful in the history of stand-up comedy.

“When it initially happened to me it crushed me just because the comedian was already bigger and more famous than me and he took my closing joke and made it his closing joke on Kings Of Comedy,” Williams said during a recent interview on The Morning Hustle radio show.

He continued: “The reason it hit so bad was that I was in the theater. I paid my money to go see Kings Of Comedy and to see my joke being there and not me was about as disrespectful as it gets in our craft. I really took it personally with Cedric the Entertainer at that time.”

Cedric the Entertainer denies Katt Williams’ accusation

Cedric says Williams is confused. He uploaded a video to his Instagram account on June 10, saying the joke is an original from over 30 years ago. His caption of the video notes the “DNA” of the joke “has roots” and is also “tied into so many of my other jokes.”

