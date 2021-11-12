Katie Waissel, 35, of the X Factor, is suffering from a heart attack.

The 2010 quarterfinalist was sent to the hospital earlier this week.

Katie praises the NHS medical team for caring for her as she appears in her hospital bed.

Katie shared a photo on Instagram of herself lying down with machines and wires all around her.

Katie was wearing a protective face mask when she tweeted a selfie with the headline “NHS ‘on its knees'” placed on it.

“Let me tell you, I was taken by ambulance yesterday for a possible heart attack and @nhs @ldn ambulance Watford general AND the ambulance services were/are great,” Katie told the Mirror.

“The ambulance call center told me there would be a wait, but an ambulance arrived at my door in minutes.”

“Watford’s entire team was/is flawless, and I am so appreciative for your continuous assistance!!”

So, if you’re in a life-threatening situation, don’t hesitate to dial 999; they WILL come to your aid!!!”

“Thank you for throwing a light on this Katie, hope you have a rapid recovery,” one Instagram user said.

“You’ll feel better shortly,” said another.

The singer was reportedly transported to hospital by ambulance from her north London home after experiencing heart attack symptoms.

She’s now recuperating in Watford Hospital, where she’ll be looked after by the cardiac specialists.

Katie is one of several X Factor contestants who returned to regular work after achieving stardom on the show.

After making it to the live shows, the former receptionist was one of the season’s outstanding talents, however she was ousted in the quarter final.

Katie first featured on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 before going on to star in the fourth season of the American reality show Vanderpump Rules as the office manager of a tattoo removal firm in Los Angeles.

She now works as a health and fitness expert as well as a mental health advocate.