Katie Thurston’s Zodiac Sign Reveals Who She’ll End Up With on ‘The Bachelorette’

On The Bachelorette, fans will be able to see Katie Thurston’s search for love. Thurston was originally introduced to the public on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Thurston is now taking the initiative and looking for a partner on her own terms. Because of Thurston’s zodiac sign, she may be more compatible with some men than others.

What is Katie Thurston’s zodiac sign on “The Bachelorette”?

Thurston was born under the sign of Capricorn on January 3, 1991. Thurston was 30 years old when she appeared on The Bachelor, making her one of the oldest competitors on James’ season, despite James being 28 at the time of filming.

What characteristics do Capricorns have?

Capricorns have a hard time finding love because they expect everything to be perfect.

Costar Astrology claims that Capricorns are masters of discipline. “The hand wringing, the frequent reminders, the strict structure, the ever-increasing ambitions, the never-ending tidal wave of self-criticism. They are the epitome of perfection. It can be difficult to convince them to look aside from themselves because they are so absorbed in their own internal monologue. Capricorns are commonly referred to as workaholics.”

This sign is associated with high achievers who are most at ease when they are completing tasks.

The post goes on to say, “They are exceedingly pragmatic.” “They are rule-followers who have a strong moral compass. It is instilled in them from a young age that their entire feeling of worth and significance is reliant on their capacity to dig down and push through to the end. They become achievement junkies as a result of this. Their will to succeed stems from their fear of failing.”

Thurston may thrive as the one handing out the roses because Capricorns are at ease in situations of control.