Katie Thurston Shades Cody After His Early Exit From ‘The Bachelorette’

Katie Thurston gave one of her contestants the boot earlier than expected on the most recent episode of The Bachelorette, and she has no regrets about her decision.

After learning that Cody was pursuing stardom, Katie Thurston casts him out.

To say The Bachelorette’s most recent episode was intense is an understatement.

The tension between candidates Aaron Clancy and Cody Menk — who hinted at a difficult connection in the season premiere — came to a head on a group date on the smash dating competition series’ June 14 episode.

The two men faced off against each other in a one-on-one match while competing in a mud wrestling competition. Everyone could sense the tension between Aaron and Cody while they wrestled, which bothered Thurston.

Thurston called Aaron aside after he was named the date’s winner to discuss his disagreement with Cody.

“We knew each other before, so I was startled to see him here,” Aaron remarked, “but we’re not really cool.” “I’m sure he aspires to be famous or appear on the show for those reasons.”

Thurston is taken aback by the revelation, and she expresses her concerns to Cody at the post-group date cocktail reception. The marketing manager asks the San Diego native if Aaron’s claims are true in a private conversation.

Cody instantly refutes the allegations, claiming that they are “simply not true information.” Katie, on the other hand, didn’t buy what the zipper salesman was selling, telling the camera that he “almost looked rehearsed.”

Thurston ultimately trusted Aaron’s word above Cody’s and sent him packing early.

