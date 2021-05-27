Katie Thurston Season Promo Officially Reveals Tayshia Adams Castoff on ‘The Bachelorette’

The Bachelorette season of Katie Thurston premieres on June 7, and the most recent commercial officially exposes a participant from Tayshia Adams’ season. This gentleman was believed to be joining Katie’s season, but ABC confirmed his presence in the most recent episode of The Bachelorette. Although this person wasn’t listed in the official ABC cast bios, the website did include a “surprise” competitor in a box that they didn’t release until now.

Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams have Blake Moynes on their season.

In the last season of The Bachelorette, Blake Moynes competed for Tayshia’s heart as well as Clare Crawley’s. Clare ended up departing early due to her bond with Dale Moss, and he began up a conversation with her. When the show announced that there will be another bachelorette, Tayshia, Moynes decided to stay.

They enjoyed an easygoing back-and-forth, until Tayshia eliminated him on a date in week 9. Many people thought Katie and Blake would make a cute couple after she was evicted from Matt James’ season.

When photos of Blake on the set of The Bachelorette resurfaced on the Almost Famous podcast’s Instagram account, the topic was further addressed.

While there was no picture of Blake on the ABC cast bio website, the show’s most recent trailer revealed that he is in fact a part of Katie’s season.

Blake Moynes is revealed as a participant on ‘The Bachelorette.’

Katie is all set to take on the males! Get ready for the season debut of #TheBachelorette on ABC on June 7 at 8|7c! mFLtoFoBGD (https://twitter.com/mFLtoFoBGD)

May 26, 2021 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC)

Rachel Lindsay believes ABC regrets casting her as the show’s first black lead.

Katie meets the many men competing for her love in one of the most recent promos for her bachelorette season. She kisses males, asks whether the show is a “dream,” and even meets a surprise contestant in the tape.

Blake was seen coming at the show and holding a… This is a condensed version of the story. I hope you found it entertaining.