Katie Thurston Reveals She Slid Into a Bachelor Nation Contestant’s DMs in 2016 on ‘The Bachelorette’

Katie Thurston is the host of her own season of The Bachelorette, but she messaged a Bachelor Nation contestant on Instagram years ago. Ahead of her season’s premiere, the newest lead revealed what message she sent and to whom she sent it.

What is the launch date for ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2021?

On Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET, Katie’s season of The Bachelorette starts on ABC. Her season follows a reshuffle in Bachelor Nation, which saw Chris Harrison resign as host. Katie’s season will also be the first of two for The Bachelorette, with Michelle Young directing the second.

Following the outrage she experienced, Katie Thurston claimed she slipped into Kaitlyn Bristowe’s DMs on Instagram in 2016.

Katie Thurston says she kissed “a lot of guys” before the next season of “The Bachelorette.”

Katie shared a screenshot of a direct message she wrote to Kaitlyn Bristowe on October 22, 2016, on Instagram. She sent a message to The Bachelorette’s former lead after facing anger from the public.

“Dearly Beloved Kaitlyn — According to Reddit, she said, “I saw a picture of you weeping reshared on IG and it shattered my heart.” “I’ve never messaged someone I didn’t know, let alone someone as well-known as yourself, but I felt compelled to reach out to you.”

Katie added, “I want you to know you are gorgeous both inside and out.” “”You’ve always been my favorite, and I’ve liked following your adventures and getting snippets of them now.”

“You glitter, and people can be jealous,” she said, apologizing for people being “mean” to her. There’s nothing to be gained by putting someone down unless it’s to make oneself feel better.”

“They lack the confidence to feel beautiful, so they must tear someone down… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.