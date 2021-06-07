Katie Thurston Is a Reality Show Contestant on ‘The Bachelorette’ Steve’s Final Four Is Already A Favorite Among Fans

Fans are buzzing over who they think will be Katie Thurston's final decision after Steve unveiled more spoilers for her season of The Bachelorette. Fans have already chosen a frontrunner after ABC published a new trailer from the show's first night. Even before the beginning of The Bachelorette, viewers are guessing who Katie will choose.

[Spoiler alert: Reality Steve and fans forecast Katie Thurston’s season on The Bachelorette in the following article.]

Katie Thurston's season of 'The Bachelorette' has reached the Final Four, according to Steve.

Reality Steve offered new spoilers about Katie’s season’s top contestants ahead of her first episode of The Bachelorette. He predicted that finalists Greg Grippo and Blake Moynes, as well as Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer, would be in the Final 4.

Justin and Andrew had hitherto remained largely unnoticed. However, a recent show trailer has led some to believe that one of them is a strong candidate for the title.

In the marketing trailer for ‘The Bachelorette,’ viewers got to glimpse what Andrew and Katie’s relationship looks like.

Viewers got to see Andrew for the first time in a sneak peek ad from The Bachelorette first night introductions on Instagram. Katie was seen meeting the competitor who pretended to have an Austrian accent and claimed to be from Vienna.

In the footage, Andrew emerges from a car and says, “Finally,” as he approaches Katie.

“Hello, my love,” says the narrator. “My name is Andrew,” he continued, his voice thick with the accent. “It’s great to meet you. I’m flying in from the other side of the world to be with you tonight.”

He said, “Right now, I’m here with you.” “I’d like to remark that you look extremely stunning, and I can’t wait to get to know you better inside.”

Andrew said, "I'm actually from Chicago."