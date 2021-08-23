Katie Thurston Fires Back at Critics After Disclosing She’Took An Edible’

Katie Thurston, star of “The Bachelorette,” retaliated against critics after her latest tweet received criticism. Thurston caused a stir after posting on social media that she had “just taken an edible” and was “lying on the floor of my living room.”

She said, “I just had an edible, laying on the floor of my living room surrounded by obligations, all while listening to medicinal music on Spotify,” implying she consumed marijuana-infused food. “How are you doing?”

Fans reacted positively to the post at first, with one saying, “You are my person!” Edibles, music for meditation, zoning out, avoiding obligations… Sorry, Blake, but I’d like to kidnap your gal and become her best friend.”

Thurston was also asked if she meant “meditation” rather than “medicine,” to which she replied, “Hahahahaha absolutely, but in some ways, I think it’s medication for the mind.” Or perhaps this delectable has already gone viral.”

While the message received excellent feedback from Thurston’s fans, it also received negative feedback from detractors. One user said, “Not a very good model to the younger viewers of @bachnation.” The “Bachelorette” alum quickly responded, writing, “Because I’m ingesting a legal substance at a legal age in a legal state?”

Others went on to accuse Thurston of promoting marijuana, with one even tweeting a GIF of a woman dancing wildly with her mouth open. The Twitter user captioned the tweet, “Katie in about 10 minutes.” “I meant food, not bath salts,” Thurston remarked in response to the remark.

It was unclear whether Blake Moynes was with Thurston at the time she sent the tweet. After becoming engaged in the “Bachelorette” season 17 finale, the couple carried their courtship to Moynes’ hometown in Canada last week.

Thurston instantly responded to the criticism by writing, “Thank you for your opinion,” after an online troll told her that her “Bachelorette” season was “the worst by far.”