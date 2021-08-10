Katie Thurston Calls Greg Grippo A Liar In Tense ‘ATFR’ Confrontation On ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

During the “Bachelorette” finale, Katie Thurston questioned Greg Grippo’s “love,” labeling him a “fake.” The series protagonist spoke to her former about their dramatic breakup last week in a tense confrontation after her engagement to Blake Moynes on Monday night.

Katie and Greg got into a big disagreement last week during Greg’s Hometown date, right after the marketing sales rep presented her to his family. It all started when Greg told Katie, “I love you,” and she didn’t respond the way he expected.

Greg accused Katie of “keeping stuff back” during their dispute. Despite Katie’s assurances that he was her “number one” and that “this whole thing feels like it’ll be for naught if you leave,” Greg chose to flee, telling her, “I deserve more than what I’ve been given on your side.” I’m no longer content in this place. “This is it for me.”

Greg informed Katie on Monday night’s “After the Final Rose” special that he hoped they would “get back on the same page,” but Katie refused. “You say I don’t validate you enough,” she said, “but you got a first impression rose, a first one-on-one, a second one-on-one, and every single group date.”

Katie went on to accuse him of speaking down to her during their breakup talk and of “waiting for the ideal excuse to flee” after their Hometown Date, telling him, “You were never ready for an engagement.”

“You say you love me, but I don’t think you understand what love is because you rushed away when I needed you the most,” she remarked. While Greg stated that he wouldn’t have introduced her to his family if he didn’t think they’d get engaged, Katie continued to express her dissatisfaction with him, even bringing up allegations that he came to the show in the hopes of launching a career as an actor.

“I can tell you’re madly in love with me because of the way you stated it. I filled a void in your heart, and the moment things became unpleasant and uncomfortable for you, you bolted. You’re a deceiver. You didn’t care for me. You don’t know what love is if you think that’s love,” she informed Greg.

Katie reminded Greg near the end of their conversation that there was nothing she could do about what had transpired but keep moving forward.

"No, I didn't come back for you. Greg was not the person I was looking for. Everything I had went with him when he departed.